Parking contractor fined Rs 2 lakh for overcharging in Sambalpur

Sambalpur: A parking contractor has been slapped a fine of Rs 2 lakh by a Consumer Court in Sambalpur district for reportedly overcharging a man.

One Prafulla Das had parked his two-wheeler near the GRP office of Sambalpur railway station and the parking contractor asked him to pay Rs 30 as a parking fee. The parking fee was Rs 12 for 12 hours. However, Das gave Rs 30 as he was in a hurry to catch a train.

Instead of returning Rs 18, the parking contractor returned only Rs 6 to Das as he came to take his vehicle. The parking operator could not give any satisfactory reply when Das asked about the excess charge.

Finding no solution, Das filed a case at the Consumer Court. While conducting a hearing in the case today, Court slapped a fine of Rs 2 lakh on the contractor and directed him to deposit Rs 1 lakh in the consumer welfare fund of the district.

The parking contractor was also directed by the court to reimburse Rs 12 at an interest of 12% per annum and also pay Rs 10,000 towards litigation cost to the Prafulla Das for being charged Rs 24, which is double the usual rate.

