‘Park Utsav’ Starts In Bhubaneswar Events At 7 Parks

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar:  ‘Park Utsav’ starts in the ‘Smart City’ of Bhubaneswar. This is an unique step by the Government of Odisha to create awareness and love towards the beautiful parks in the ‘Temple City’.

The utsav will spread across 7 Sundays in 7 parks across Bhubaneswar. The celebrations will continue till the 15th of March.

The festival has been organized in Indira Gandhi Park today. Various kinds of cultural activities have been organized in the park today.

A free dental check up camp had also been arranged. Awareness programs on traffic rules and cleanliness drive have been done.

People have been discouraged from using plastic bags. Cloth bags were distributed.

The use of cycle to protect the environment and cause less pollution has been encouraged.

