Bhubaneswar: The Government of Odisha has decided to issue question-cum-answer books namely “Parikhya Darpan” for students of Class 10 who will appear in Annual High School Examination 2021.

This will be supplied to all students of government, government added and private schools free of cost. OSEPA will bear the cost of paper and printing of the books.

The manuscript of the book was prepared by Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha. TBP&M, Bhubaneswar will print the book on priority basis and will also take steps to distribute the books to the DEO point in consultation with BSE Odisha.

Early steps for printing of the books and hand over the soft copy of the manuscript to the Director, TBP&M, Bhubaneswar along with the message of the Chief Minister shall be taken.