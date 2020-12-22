Pari Murder Case: She Was First Killed And Then Raped Says SIT Chief Arun Bothra

Cuttack: In a major revelation in the Pari murder and rape case, the SIT Chief has informed in a presser today that, the minor was first murdered and then raped.

In the presser, Bothra further revealed that, Saroj Sethi the prime accused in Nayagarh, Jadupur minor girl murder case, was addicted to child pornography.

The accused saw child pornography on his mobile throughout the night before the day of crime, added SIT Chief Arun Bothra.

The SIT chief informed that the minor girl had visited the accused’s house in the day of incident. Soon, the accused took her to one of the rooms in his house and removed her frock. He later tried to remove her leggings, however, the girl cried.

During the investigation it was revealed that, the accused first strangulated the child and then tried to rape her.

Later, he put the body in a gunny bag and then hid the body with the help of coconut branches near a pond. “The semen stain was also detected on the dress of the victim,” said the SIT chief.