Cuttack: The Orissa High Court on Thursday directed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Crime Branch to submit the chargesheet in the murder and sexual assault of the minor girl Pari at Jadupur village in Nayagarh district.

The court will hold next hearing of the case on January 12, 2021.

Lawyer Padmalaya Mohapatra who is one of the petitioners submitted an affidavit in the court today.

The minor girl had gone missing while playing in front of her house on July 14. Her decomposed body was found packed in a sack behind the house near a pond on July 23.

Recently the SIT has arrested one Saroj Sethy of the locality for allegedly sexually assaulting and murdering the girl.