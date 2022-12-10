Pari Murder Case: Main accused gets 10-day interim bail

Nayagarh: The Orissa High Court has granted 10-day interim bail to main accused Saroj Sethy in the Pari murder case.The accused had prayed before the court to allow him on an interim bail on health ground.

As per the bail condition, the accused will surrender before the court after the end of his 10-day interim bail. He will undergo medical examination during the period of interim bail, he will not be allowed to meet anyone related to the case.

Pari was kidnapped while playing near her house in Nayagarh’s Jadupur village on July 14, 2020 and her skeletal remains were found dumped in a gunny bag in the bushes behind her house on July 23.

Saroj Sethy the main accused had revealed that he strangled Pari to death when he failed to rape her.