Parents reach hospital with the snake that bit their 8-month-old daughter in Odisha

Balasore: In a shocking incident, a man and his wife reached a hospital with the snake that bit their eight-month-old daughter in Odisha.

One Dilip Panigrahy of Baya village under Singla Police Station in Odisha’s Balasore district was in deep sleep along with his wife Priyanka Panigrahi and eight-month-old daughter yesterday night.

All of a sudden, the minor girl started to cry. Soon, they noticed blood in her palm. When searched for the reason, they found a snake in the house.

Soon, they rushed their daughter to the Basta Hospital for her treatment. They also carried the snake after putting it in a plastic container. Sadly, the girl was declared brought dead by the doctor.

Meanwhile, the incident has become the talk of the town in the area.