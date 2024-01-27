Parents leave 22 day old child in Bhubaneswar Capital Hospital

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, parents have left their 22 day old child in Bhubaneswar Capital Hospital and fled on Saturday. The parents have been identified as Mamata Nayak and Prashant Nayak.

Reports say that the parents had come with the child from Nayagarh district of Odisha for treatment to Bhubaneswar Capital Hospital. The child had been brought in an ambulance, further added reports.

Today it was reported that the parents have left the child in the Hospital and fled away. Their phones have been on switch-off mode since the time they fled. The child is presently being treated in the Special New Born Care Unit.

The police and the childcare unit have been informed said Capital Hospital sources. The Hospital Director informed that the child was being treated since nine days at the hospital.

