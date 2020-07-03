Parents commit suicide
Parents commit suicide after son’s death in Odisha’s Ganjam

By KalingaTV Bureau

Berhampur: An elderly couple in Odisha’s Ganjam district allegedly committed suicide on Friday by hanging themselves after hearing the demise of their 27-year-old son while undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Bhubaneswar.

The deceased have been identified as Rajkishore Satapathy  and his wife Sulochana Satapathy of Narayanpur Sasan village under Kabisuryanagar police limits in Ganjam district.

According to reports, Rajkishore  committed suicide by hanging  from a tree  near the village, while  Sulochana ended her life by hanging herself from a ceiling of their house in the village.

On being informed, Kabisuryanagar police reached the spot and started investigation into the matter.

A pal of gloom has descended among the villagers after the sad demised of three members of a family

 

 

