Parcel bomb scare grips Bhubaneswar airport

Bhubaneswar: Panic and fear prevailed at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar for round two hours today following a parcel bomb scare.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel spotted a suspicious object in the cargo during scanning. Speculating the presence of some explosive materials in the object, the security personnel soon put it in the cool pit.

The security officials condoned the area and disperse the passengers from the spot to avoid any mishappening.

Soon, a joint team of a dog squad, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Border Security Force (BSF) and bomb disposal personnel reached the airport and verified the suspicious object and clarified it of not having any explosive materials.

Meanwhile, an investigation has been started to find out the and addressee and the sender of the parcel.

