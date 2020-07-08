Paralakhemundi town in Odisha’s Gajapati district to be shut down for 3 days

Paralakhemundi: Keeping in view the ever increasing number of Coronavirus positive cases, District administration has announced to shut down the Paralakhemundi town in Gajapati district of Odisha for 3 days from 10 July to 12 July.

Gajapati Collector mentioned in a Twitter post, “PKD (Paralakhemundi) town shall be shut down from 10-12th July. 60 medical teams shall do door to door screening with infrared thermometer, pulse oximeter and antigen kit. For tomorrow, allowable time for PKD shall be 7AM-7PM. All are requested to stay indoors & cooperate.”

Earlier, the weekend shutdown was being imposed in the town. However, additionally another one day has been added this time for shut down.

However, keeping the three days’ shutdown in view, administration has relaxed the restrictions for Thursday. While normally these days people are allowed to venture into the market in between 7 am to 2 pm, on Thursday the relaxation will be from 7 am to 7 pm. However, the district collector urged residents of the town to abide social distancing when venturing to the market to fetch the essential items. He urged not to crowd any place.

During the shutdown in Paralakhemundi 60 medical teams shall do door to door screening with infrared thermometer, pulse oximeter and antigen kit.