Paralakhemundi king Gopinath Gajapati Narayan Deo no more

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Paralakhemundi king and two-time MP Gopinath Gajapati Narayan Deo passed away at a private hospital here today. He was 76.

Deo was undergoing treatment for a heart-related ailment for past three months and breathed his last at around 4am today.

He is survived by daughter Kalyani Devi.

Born on March 6, 1943 the Paralakhemundi king had been elected to Parliament as a MP of 9th and 10th Lok Sabha. He was a member of Indian National Congress and a representative from Berhampur Constituency.

Deo joined BJP in 1998 and then BJD in 2009.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has expressed his condolence on Twitter on Deo death by dubbing it as an irreparable loss to the State.

