Paralakhemundi ACF Soumya Ranjan’s death: Gajapati SP gives clean chit to DFO Sangram Behera

Paralakhemunidi: In a major development in the mysterious death of Paralakhemunidi ACF Soumya Ranjan Mohapatra, Gajapati Superintendent of Police (SP) Tapan Kumar Pattnaik on Friday gave a clean chit to Paralakhemunidi DFO Sangram Behera.

The Gajapati SP said that the Paralakhemunidi DFO Sangram Behera has no link with the death case of the ACF Soumya Ranjan.

The SP also said that the Call Detail Record (CDR) proves that Sangram Behera has no connection with Bidya Bharati, the wife of deceased ACF’s wife. He also did not have any connection with the ACF’s cook Manmath Kambha.

Gajapati SP Tapan Kumar Pattnaik’s clean chit to the DFO came hours after the latter’s interrogation by the cops over the case.