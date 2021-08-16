Paralakhemundi ACF Death Mystery: Odisha Crime branch interrogates 6 including Soumya’s cook

paralakhemundi acf

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Crime branch has begun interrogation six people in relation with the mysterious death of Parlakhemundi ACF Soumya Ranjan Mohapatra. Reports said that Soumya’s cook, two ACFs, the forest guard and two security guards are being grilled by the three member team of the Crime Branch in a special room.

The team of Crime Branch is being led by a Deputy superintendent of police (DSP), added reports.

Earlier on Saturday, DGP Abhay directed crime branch to probe into the death case of Parlakhemundi ACF.

Saumya Ranjan was rescued in a half-charred state at his government quarters in Paralakhemundi on July 12. He succumbed to burn injuries while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Cuttack on July 13.

The report of the autopsy of Saumya Ranjan’s body by the Department of Forensic Medicine & Toxicology (FM&T), SCB Medical College & Hospital states that the death of the officer was caused due to 95% burn injuries.

 

 

