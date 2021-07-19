Paralakhemundi ACF death: DFO under police scanner

Gajapati: In a development in the mysterious death of Paralakhemundi Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) Soumya Ranjan Mohapatra, the six member team of police arrived at the Gajapati Divisional Forest Officer’s (DFO) office for further investigation.

The cops checked the duty chart of deceased ACF Soumya and questioned some employees of the office. The also inspected the vehicles used, the lockbook and other related documents.

Earlier on Sunday evening, the cops questioned the Assistant Conservator of Forest Gouri Prasad Rath in connection with this case and asked for documents for the investigation.

FR Gouri Rath said that he had tried to save ACF Soumya on the night when he sustained critical burn injuries and lost his life on July 13.

Meanwhile reports said that a 5-member investigating team led by Paralakhemundi Additional SP reaches deceased’s residence at Khaira in Balasore for interrogation of his family members.

The deceased ACF’s mother alleged that he has been killed and demanded justice.

A special team of police is conducting investigations in Balasore and Mayurbhanj to collect strong evidences. As of now, the police has recorded statements of 11 people in connection with deceased ACF’s death case.