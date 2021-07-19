Paralakhemundi ACF death: DFO under police scanner

By WCE 7
paralakhemundi acf death

Gajapati: In a development in the mysterious death of Paralakhemundi Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) Soumya Ranjan Mohapatra, the six member team of police arrived at the Gajapati Divisional Forest Officer’s (DFO) office for further investigation.

The cops checked the duty chart of deceased ACF Soumya and questioned some employees of the office. The also inspected the vehicles used, the lockbook and other related documents.

Earlier on Sunday evening, the cops questioned the Assistant Conservator of Forest Gouri Prasad Rath in connection with this case and asked for documents for the investigation.

FR Gouri Rath said that he had tried to save ACF Soumya on the night when he sustained critical burn injuries and lost his life on July 13.

Related News

Woman attempts self immolation infront of Simulia Police…

Shops Sealed In Mayurbhanj District Of Odisha, Covid Rules…

Meanwhile reports said that a 5-member investigating team led by Paralakhemundi Additional SP reaches deceased’s residence at Khaira in Balasore for interrogation of his family members.

The deceased ACF’s mother alleged that he has been killed and demanded justice.

A special team of police is conducting investigations in Balasore and Mayurbhanj to collect strong evidences. As of now, the police has recorded statements of 11 people in connection with deceased ACF’s death case.

You might also like
State

CRPF Jawan arrested for allegedly raping woman forest guard in Sundargarh

State

Petrol and diesel prices decrease in Bhubaneswar; Check fuel rates here

State

Gold price decreases in Bhubaneswar; Check 22 carat and 24 carat rates here

State

58 fresh fatalities of Covid-19 reported in Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.