Paralakhemundi ACF death case: Yet another letter of Bidyabharati comes to fore, expresses frustration

Bidyabharati’s letter

Paralakhemundi: Another handwritten letter of Bidyabharati Panda, wife of deceased Paralakhemundi ACF Saumya Ranjan Mohapatra, has come to the fore. In this letter, she has expressed all her frustration.

Bidyabharati has written that she was disappointed with her life. However, she has also written that she still expects to live her life happily again.

“You have to suffer all the punishment that God has written for you. So, stop complaining about the problems you are going through,” read the letter. She also wrote that she regrets for living such a life.

It is noteworthy that the letter has no mentioned date in it.

Earlier on Sunday, another handwritten letter was found where she had written “I insulted myself by speaking about me. He meets me only superficially but he thinks in his mind to hurt me. He gets angry without any reason. However, I am very happy that you have so much of jealousness and God will laugh at you for the same.”

Bharat Vikas Parishad, a social organisation has filled a PIL before the Orissa High Court seeking CBI investigation today. Union Home secretary, state chief secretary, DGP, Gajapati SP, and Paralakhemundi ICC have been made party to the case.

