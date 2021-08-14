Paralakhemundi ACF death case: DFO Sangram Keshari Behera, Bidya Bharati to be interrogated once again

Paralakhemundi: Sangram Keshari Behera, the Parlakhemundi DFO and Bidya Bharati Panda, the wife of deceased ACF Soumya Ranjan Mohapatra, will be interrogated once again over the mysterious death of Soumya Ranjan. This was informed by Odisha Crime Branch DSP Gyanaranjan Mishra on Saturday.

The Crime Branch DSP also said that all those who are coming under the preview of the investigation will also face another round of interrogation soon.

The Crime Branch DSP informed about the development soon after a team of Crime Branch and scientific officials conducted a two-hour-long investigation inside the official residence of the deceased ACF in Parlakhemundi.

Earlier today, Crime Branch ADG Sanjeev Panda informed that the State Crime Branch will take over the probe into the mysterious death of Soumya Ranjan. The Crime Branch was assisting Parlakhemundi Police in the investigation.