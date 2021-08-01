Paralakhemundi ACF death case: Deceased Saumya Ranjan’s family demands CBI probe

Paralakhemundi: The family members of deceased Paralakhemundi ACF Saumya Ranjan Mohapatra have demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the mysterious death of the forest official.

Ranjan Mohapatra, the elder brother of Saumya Ranjan, raised a question mark on the investigation carried out by the Paralakhemundi police.

“We have lost faith in the investigation being done by the Paralakhemundi police. None of the accused has been arrested even 21 days after the incident. The exact truth will come to the fore only if CBI probes the case,” said Ranjan while speaking to the media persons.

It is to be noted here that one Surendra Panigrahi of Bharatiya Bikash Parishad had filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) before the Orissa High Court demanded a CBI probe into the death of assistant conservator of forest of Paralakhemundi.

