Paralakhemundi ACF death case: Bidyabharti questioned for over 4 hours

Baripada: A team of Paralakhemundi Police in Odisha’s Gajapati district questioned Bidyabharti Panda, the wife of deceased Paralakhemundi Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) Soumya Ranjan Mohapatra, for more than 4 hours on Tuesday.

The four-member police team interrogated Bidyabharti, one of the accused of the mysterious death of the ACF, for 4 hours and 30 minutes at her Kaptipada residence in Mayurbhanj district to get some information about the case.

“We questioned Bidyabharti and her family members based on some information we have got earlier. The driver will also be questioned. The Officer In Charge (OIC) of Kaptipada police station has contacted him for the same,” said Paralakhemundi Police Station Inspector-In-Charge (IIC) Bibekananda Swain while speaking to the media persons.

It is to be noted here that Bidyabharti faced interrogation for the second time. Earlier on July 20, 2021, police had questioned her over the death of Soumya Ranjan.

The Paralakhemundi ACF was rescued with severe burn injuries under mysterious circumstances from his official quarters in Paralakhemundi on July 12, 2021. Later, he succumbed on the next day.

Soumya Ranjan’s family members, on the other hand, have been demanding the arrest of Bidyabharti, cook Manmath Kambha and Paralakhemundi Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Sangram Behera alleging their hands behind his death.