Paralakhemundi ACF death: Another name comes to light, Family demands Bidyabharati’s arrest

By WCE 7
paralakhemundi ACF death case

Gajapati: The death case of Paralakhemundi ACF Saumya Ranjan Mohapatra has completed 14 days today and the police is yet to ascertain the mystery.

After the name of one ‘Akshay’ in her handwritten note, another name ‘Jyoti’ has come to the fore.

Reportedly, some records of Jyoti has been found from the hostel room of Livestock Inspectors’ Training Centre (LITC) in Balangir  where she had allegedly thrown a bachelor party earlier this year.

Related News

Paralakhemundi ACF death: DFO under police scanner

Deceased ACF Saumya’s family has demanded Bidyabharati’s arrest. They said that only after her arrest the mystery behind the murder can be solved.

Earlier on Monday, the post mortem report of deceased ACF was released stated that he had died of burn injuries involving about 95% body surface area.

You might also like
State

Low Pressure formed over north Bay of Bengal, Heavy Rainfall warning issued in Odisha…

State

Sundergarh reports the highest number of Covid deaths in Odisha

State

Petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged for 2nd consecutive day in Bhubaneswar

State

Gold price rises in Bhubaneswar; Check today’s 22 carat and 24 carat gold rates

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.