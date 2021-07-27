Paralakhemundi ACF death: Another name comes to light, Family demands Bidyabharati’s arrest

Gajapati: The death case of Paralakhemundi ACF Saumya Ranjan Mohapatra has completed 14 days today and the police is yet to ascertain the mystery.

After the name of one ‘Akshay’ in her handwritten note, another name ‘Jyoti’ has come to the fore.

Reportedly, some records of Jyoti has been found from the hostel room of Livestock Inspectors’ Training Centre (LITC) in Balangir where she had allegedly thrown a bachelor party earlier this year.

Deceased ACF Saumya’s family has demanded Bidyabharati’s arrest. They said that only after her arrest the mystery behind the murder can be solved.

Earlier on Monday, the post mortem report of deceased ACF was released stated that he had died of burn injuries involving about 95% body surface area.