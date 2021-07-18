Paralakhemundi ACF death: 6-member police team visit Balasore, Mayurbhanj

Gajapati: In a major development in the mysterious death of Paralakhemundi Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) Soumya Ranjan Mohapatra, a six member team of Paralakhemundi police headed towards Balasore and Mayurbhanj for further investigation on Sunday.

The team is likely to question deceased Soumya’s parents as well as the family members of Bidya Bharati Panda wife of Soumyaranjan in Mayurbhanj.

On Friday, police along with scientific team and family members of Soumyaranjan investigated the government quarters at Parlakhemundi and found that there was no trace of fire inside the house.

The ACF sustained critical burn injuries in a fire mishap at his residence in Parlakhemundi and succumbed to injuries on July 13 morning while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Cuttack.