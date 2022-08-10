Paradip Port Trust bribery case: CBI Court rejects bail plea of Mahima Mishra’s son Charchit Mishra

Bhubaneswar: The CBI Court today rejected the bail plea of industrialist and Managing Director of Orissa Stevedores Limited (OSL) Mahima Mishra’s son Charchit Mishra, who has been arrested in connection with Paradip Port Trust bribery case.

The court also rejected Debapriya Mohanty’s bail plea too but granted bail to builder Sisir Dash.

Sources said that the court denied extending the remand period of the accused persons. The investigation agency had sought more time to interrogate the accused persons.

The investigating agency has taken Charchit on 4-day remand to interrogate him further over the bribery case.