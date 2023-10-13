Paradip port medical officer produced in Bhubaneswar court

Bhubaneswar: In the latest development in the Paradip port medical officer DA case, he has been produced in the Bhubaneswar Court on Friday.

According to available reports, Rajendra Narayan Panigrahi had been taken to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) head office in Bhubaneswar and questioned there.

He was then produced in the Bhubaneswar Court by the CBI officers.

The Paradip port medical officer has however said that, he is innocent and is being cornered and framed in this matter.

A marathon raid at Paradip port medical officer doctor’s house by Odisha vigilance was underway, said reliable reports.

According to reports, assets worth more than one crore have already been found in his house. Raids are being conducted at four places including his houses and offices.

It is worth mentioning that, expensive and imported liquor and cigarettes were seized from the doctor identified as Rajendra Narayan Panigrahi’s house.

At the same time, three places of the Paradip port medical officer were raided including the house in JB, the house in Housing Board colony and the office building in Bhuyan road.

According to the information, the CBI was yesterday caught him taking a bribe of Rs. 50,000 per person from the shipping agency for the health clearance certificate of the sailors of a ship.

On behalf of the agency, the CBI was sitting while paying money to RN Panigarahi at the Public Health Office near Bhukua Street. Doctor Rajendra Narayan Panigarahi is being detained and questioned. He has been brought to the CBI office in Bhubaneswar to gather more information.