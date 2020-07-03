Bhubaneswar; Paradip Port Trust (PPT) has become the number one major port in India in cargo handling in the first quarter of the current financial year 2020-21.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the port has handled cargo of 25.73 million metric tonne during April-June 2020.

Rinkesh Roy, Chairman, PPT and A.K. Bose, Dy. Chairman, PPT have conveyed their gratitude to all employees, Unions, State Government, District Administration, Importers, Exporters, Stevedores, Steamer Agents, Port Users and other stakeholders, with whose regular support, a new chapter could be written in the history of the port.

In a tweet, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik congratulated Paradip Port Trust for becoming major port for cargo handling in the country.