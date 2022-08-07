Paradip port bribery case: CBI arrests another accused person

Bhubaneswar: Intensifying its probe into the Rs 25 lakh Paradip Port Trust (PPT) bribery case further, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested another accused person today.

According to the CBI officials, the accused person who has been arrested today has been identified as Debapriya Mohanty.

Debapriya is an associate of the KCT Group but he was one of the mediators in the bribery case, informed the CBI officials.

With Mohanty’s arrest, the number of arrests in the PPT bribery case has reached seven till date.