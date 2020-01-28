Paradip Port Authorities Prepare For Coronavirus, Scan Tourists

Paradip: With the coronavirus spreading like wildfire, authorities at Paradip port have started taking precautionary measures.

A separate ward has been opened in the Port for the people suspected to have carried the virus.

People showing flu like symptoms shall be screened.

There is a facility for a thermal scanner near the port gate.

In case there is a chance of an infection, the authorities shall forward the patient to SCB Hospital, Cuttack.

The tourists coming from various parts of the world through the sea route shall be scanned and then be allowed into the city.