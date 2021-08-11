Paradeep likely to get submerged by three feet underwater along with 11 cities

Bhubaneswar: The climate change report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) said global warming is dangerously close to soar out of control which could result in rising sea levels across the world, including India. As a result, this could lead to the submersion of several coastal regions of the world.

The most dangerous risk factor is rising sea level that threatens to submerge 12 coastal cities in the country by 2040. The cities could be nearly three feet underwater by the century’s end, warned the climate change report.

The space agency has identified 12 Indian cities, including Paradeep, Kandla, Okha, Bhavnagar, Mumbai, Mormugao, Mangalore, Cochin, Khidirpur, Visakhapatnam, Chennai and Tuticorin are likely to experience the impact of climate change and rising sea levels if the global warming is not contained.

As communities across the world prepare for the impacts of sea level rise, a new visualization tool provided by @NASAClimate & @IPCC_CH gives users the ability to see what sea levels will look like anywhere for decades to come. Discover more: https://t.co/VAST2xSOyE pic.twitter.com/nePqLntrqv — NASA (@NASA) August 9, 2021

What IPCC Predicts For India?

The IPCC report has predicted that global warming will cause an increase in temperature in every part of the world. While the extent of temperature rise may vary, it is almost certain that temperatures will rise across the world, causing heatwaves in many parts. However, for India, these heatwaves – being called ‘extreme heatwaves’ due to how much hotter they will be compared to heatwaves in the past.

Why are coastal cities vulnerable?

The IPCC report indicates sea level around Asia has been increasing at a faster rate than the average global rate. It also added that coastal areas will see a continued sea level through the 21st century which will lead to frequent and severe coastal flooding in low-lying areas.

Details of the coastal areas that are vulnerable to face the impact of climate change:

Paradip: 1.93 feet

Kandla: 1.87 feet

Okha: 1.96 feet

Bhaunagar: 2.70 feet

Mumbai: 1.90 feet

Mormugao: 2.06 feet

Mangalore: 1.87 feet

Cochin: 2.32 feet

Khidirpur: 0.49 feet

Visakhapatnam: 1.77 feet

Chennai: 1.87 feet

Tuticorin: 1.9 feet

Following the predictions made by IPCC for the vulnerable region, the country needs to hit the planning board immediately to develop effective climate mitigation and adaptation techniques.