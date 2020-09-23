Panipuri Claims Life In Odisha’s Sundergarh

By KalingaTV Bureau

Sundergarh: In a shocking incident, a woman was choked to death while eating Gupchup  at Sarafgarh village under Lefripada police limits here in this district yesterday.

The deceased woman has been identified as Fulamati Kisan (30)

According to reports, the woman was having Gupchup along with her family members and suddenly a portion of the snack got stuck in her windpipe. She was immediately rushed to the Lefripada hospital, where the doctor declared her brought dead.

 

 

 

 

