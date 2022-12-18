Panic in Dhenkanal Govt ITI college as students faint during assembly

Dhenkanal: In Dhenkanal Government ITI College, an atmosphere of fear has been seen among the students as three students have fainted during the assembly.

It is noteworthy that yesterday, while the prayer meeting was underway three students became unconscious all of a sudden. One student is being treated at the Dhenkanal District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) while two others were being treated at the campus premises and all have recovered.

It is worth mentioning that Abhijit Das an ITI student, suddenly fell ill during a prayer meeting last Friday. He died during treatment in the hospital. Abhijit used to live in the college hostel. He came to the prayer meeting at 9 am as usual. However, while the prayer was going on, his head reeled and little later he became unconscious.

After this incident, there is an atmosphere of fear among the college students. However, it is assumed that the other students are mentally weak due to the loss of their classmates.