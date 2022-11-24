Panic grips Odisha villages as loud mysterious sound heard from sky

According to reports, people of Jajpur, Bhadrak and Keonjhar’s Anandapur heard the mysterious loud sound from the sky.

Bhadrak: Panic gripped the people of some villages in three districts of Odisha as a loud mysterious sound was heard from the sky yesterday.

According to reports, people of Jajpur, Bhadrak and Keonjhar’s Anandapur heard the mysterious loud sound from the sky, following which people ran out of their houses thinking it was an earthquake.

However, the reason behind the loud sound was not known soon.

On the other hand, the regional centre of the Indian Metrological Department (IMD) in Bhubaneswar confirmed that the loud, mysterious sound was not an earthquake.

