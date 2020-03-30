Puri: The holy flag atop Sri Mandir in Odisha’s Puri tore down today. Panic gripped devotees as it is considered as a bad omen by many Hindus.

According to sources, such an incident comes at a time when the people of Odisha are panicked with coronavirus situation.

However, the Sevayats of the holy temple told that strong winds might be the reason behind the tearing apart of the holy flag atop Sri Mandir and there is no reason to panic.

Coincidentally this is the third occasion of a mishap with the holy flag in this year.

The first time the holy flag turned into a knot and stopped flying. In the second incident the manasika flag caught fire on Papamochani Ekadasi last week.

Now-a-days Devotes are restricted from visiting Lord Sri jagannath in Puri due to Coronavirus lockdown. The police and district administration have taken steps of restricting devotees into the temple. Only the police and sevayats are allowed to go inside the premises of the temple.