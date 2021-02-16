Kandhamal: Panic gripped the residents of Jhiripani and Bhandarangi panchayats under the Belaghar police limits in Kandhamal district of Odisha after Maoist posters once again surfaced in some areas of the panchayats.

In the posters, the Maoists warned Gond community people to stop being police informers and helping security forces deployed on counter-insurgency operations. The posters are pasted by the CPI (Mao) BGN Divisional Committee posters.

In the posters, the rebels threatened the residents with death for being police informers.

The rebels in the posters have also pointed out the murders of Bhabani Shankar Patra, son of a village Sarpanch and Hemanta Patra, who belonged to nearby Guchaguda village for their alleged police links.

They claimed that both Bhabani and Hemanta had informed the police that led to the recent exchange of fire in the Sirki forest with security forces where five of their cadres had been killed. The posters have caused panic among the locals.