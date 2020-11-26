pangolin rescued
The Forest Department Officials Pose With The Rescued Pangolin

Pangolin Weighing 4Kgs Rescued From Odisha, 1 Arrested

By WCE 2

Koraput: Pangolin weighing 4 kgs has been rescued by the forest officials while being sold off on Thursday in Koraput district of Odisha.

The forest department got a tip-off and stopped the sale of the pangolin and rescued it, the officials also arrested one person in this connection.

The arrested person has been identified as Ishwar Hantal. He is a resident of Dhamayaniput, Lamtaput say sources. The pangolin would be sold at an estimated cost of 2.5 Lakh.

These animals can be easily found in the dense forests of Boipariguda or Lamtaput. Trafficking is common as these animals fetch huge amount of money in  the markets.

A strict vigil is being kept in this regard said the forest officials.

 

You might also like
State

Huge Job Opportunities In Many Government Departments Including Railways, India Post…

State

Conjoined Twins Separated Forever: Last Rites Of Kalia Performed In Odisha’s…

State

Watch: Tiger Cubs Spotted On Main Road In Cuttack District; Locals Panic

State

Hardcore Maoist Killed In Encounter In Odisha’s Malkangiri

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.