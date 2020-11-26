Koraput: Pangolin weighing 4 kgs has been rescued by the forest officials while being sold off on Thursday in Koraput district of Odisha.

The forest department got a tip-off and stopped the sale of the pangolin and rescued it, the officials also arrested one person in this connection.

The arrested person has been identified as Ishwar Hantal. He is a resident of Dhamayaniput, Lamtaput say sources. The pangolin would be sold at an estimated cost of 2.5 Lakh.

These animals can be easily found in the dense forests of Boipariguda or Lamtaput. Trafficking is common as these animals fetch huge amount of money in the markets.

A strict vigil is being kept in this regard said the forest officials.