Pangolin rescued in Odisha’s Nuapada district, 6 arrested

Nuapada: A live pangolin has been rescued in Jhankarguda village under Sinapali block of Odisha’s Nuapada district. As many as six people have been arrested in connection with the matter.

According to sources, the forest department received information regarding trafficking of pangolin in the Jhankarguda village. Acting Acting on a tip-off to the information, the department immediately conducted raid in the area.

During raid, the forest officials rescued one pangolin and arrested six people involved in the wildlife trafficking. The official have also initiated a probe into the matter. Further detailed reports related to the case are awaited.

Earlier, on February 13, a poacher was arrested with a live Pangolin by the Special Task Force (STF) of the Odisha Crime Branch rescued Bargarh district. STF sleuths conducted a raid with the help of Forest Officials of Bargarh Forest Division near Budhipalli Chhak in Ambabhona and arrested a man whom they identified as Jagadish Minz of Dunguri village of the district.

Reportedly, he was arrested while he was waiting for a customer to strike a deal on the Pangolin. Meanwhile, the rescued pangolin has been handed over to the Forest Range Officer, Bhatali for safe custody.

On the same day, two people were arrested after the forest department officials seized Pangolin meat along with 16 tiger nails from them during a raid in Kurumi village of Banigochha section in the Daspalla range of Nayagarh district. The arrested persons were identified as Prahlad Kahhara, and Bholeswar Kahhar of Kurumi. They were forwarded to the court following their arrest.