Soro: Forest Department personnel have rescued a pangolin in Daripokhari area under Oupada police limits in Balasore district last night.

Sources said, the locals spotted the pangolin in a canal and informed the Chandipur range forest department.

On being informed the forest guard Pradeep Rout reached the village and rescued the pangolin and handed over to Soro Wildlife Range official.

The rescued pangolin weighed over 4 kg.