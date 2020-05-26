Pangolin rescued from quarantine centre in Odisha’s Athagarh

Pangolin rescued from quarantine centre in Odisha’s Athagarh; Sent for COVID-19 test

By KalingaTV Bureau

Cuttack: A female pangolin was rescued from the quarantine centre at Mahulia UGME School in Badamba under Athagarh Forest Division in Odisha’s Cuttack district on Tuesday.

According to reports, the inmates of the quarantine centre first noticed the pangolin in the school premises and alerted the local sarpanch who informed the forest officials.

“Acting on the information from the local sarpanch, we rushed the quarantine centre and rescued the pangolin,” said Divisional Forest Officer Sasmita Lenka.

“Since the pangolin was rescued from the quarantine centre, where 42 migrants have been housed, we have decided to send its swab for a COVID-19 test before it is released into the wild,” Lenka added.

An investigation into how the pangolin entered in the quarantine centre has begun, the DFO added.

