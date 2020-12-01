Dhenkanal: A pangolin has been rescued by the forest officials on Tuesday in Dhenkanal district of Odisha.

The forest department got a tip-off and seized the pangolin and rescued it, the officials also arrested two people in this connection while two others managed to flee.

The two arrested have been identified as Ghanashyam Behera of Gadahaladia Medical Sahi in Khordha district and Jitendra Pradhan of Badatola village under Jatani police limits.

According to reports, the Dhenkanal Forest Division intercepted two pangolin smugglers while they were transporting the animal from Kapilash on Monday evening.

A strict vigil is being kept in this regard said the forest officials.