pangolin rescued
The Seized Pangolin Along With Arrested People And Forest Officials

Pangolin Rescued From Odisha’s Dhenkanal, 2 Arrested

By WCE 2

Dhenkanal: A pangolin has been rescued by the forest officials on Tuesday in Dhenkanal district of Odisha.

The forest department got a tip-off and seized the pangolin and rescued it, the officials also arrested two people in this connection while two others managed to flee.

The two arrested have been identified as Ghanashyam Behera of Gadahaladia Medical Sahi in Khordha district and Jitendra Pradhan of Badatola village under Jatani police limits.

According to reports, the Dhenkanal Forest Division intercepted two pangolin smugglers while they were transporting the animal from Kapilash on Monday evening.

A strict vigil is being kept in this regard said the forest officials.

You might also like
State

Puri custodial death: Father of deceased given Rs 5 lakh interim compensation

State

School Sealed In Bhubaneswar For Blatant Violation Of Covid Norms

State

4 Arrested With 84 Kgs Of Ganja In Odisha’s Capital

State

Justice Bijoy Krishna Patel Takes Charge As OHRC Chairman

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.