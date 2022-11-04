“Panchuka” rituals start in Puri Jagannath Temple from today

Puri: The “Panchuka” rituals marking the end of the month of Kartika have started in Puri Jagannath Temple, Odisha. For these five days Lord Jagannath will be adorned in various ways, taking different forms for the devotees.

ON the first day that is celebrated as “Hari Utthapana Ekadashi”, the Lord is being viewed in his ‘Lakshminarayan’ avatar. The devotees are entering the the temple from Marchikot Chhak through a temporary barricade. They have to leave through a separate gate.

Keeping in view the arrival of lakhs of devotees during “Panchuka”, special attentions has been given to the traffic arrangements in the city. 12 DSPs, 6 Additional SPs, 24 inspectors, 100 ISIs, as well as 16 platoon police force have been deployed.

Special safety arrangements have also been made by the police administration for Kartika Purnima on November 8, 2022.