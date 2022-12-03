Panchayat Samiti member found hanging in Kendrapara

Kendrapara: The police have recovered a body found hanging inside her house at Dumka under Marshaghai block of Kendrapara district.

The deceased has been identified as Gita Pradhan, member of Dumka Panchayat Samiti.

Report says, the family members spotted the body found hanging from a ceiling fan and informed the police.

On being informed, Marshaghai police reached the spot and recovered the body and have started an investigation into the matter.

It is suspected that Gita must have taken this extreme step as there was family fued going on.