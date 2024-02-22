Panchayat Executive Officers in Odisha to get promotions with huge salary

Bhubaneswar: In a major decision taken by the Odisha Cabinet today, a proposal to restructure the Odisha Panchayat Executive Officers Service (Method of Recruitment & Conditions of Service) Odisha Panchayat Executive Officers Service (Method of Recruitment and Conditions of Service) Rules, 2021 was approved.

Odisha Panchayat Executive Officers Service (Method of Recruitment and Conditions of Service) Rules, 2021 was framed to govern the recruitment and condition of Services of Panchayat Executive Officers (PEOs) working in all Gram Panchayats of the State. In this rule, the Panchayat Executive Officers do not have any promotional prospects.

Hence, the existing Panchayat Executive Officers posts have been upgraded to 3 categories i.e. PEO (Pay Level-5,) (3500 post) , PEO Lev-II (Pay Level-7) (2030 Post) and PEO Lev-I (Pay Level-9) (1264 Post) out of the present sanctioned strength of PEO respectively to create promotional avenue for the PEOs working in the Gram Panchayats.

Panchayat Executive Officer shall be eligible for promotion to the post of Panchayat Executive Officer-Level-II after completion of eight years of continuous service and Panchayat Executive Officer- level II will be eligible for promotion to the post of Panchayat Executive Officer-Level-I after completion of Five years of continuous service

Keeping in view the importance of job chart of a Panchayat Executive Officer for the implementation of different Government schemes at grass root level i.e. at Gram Panchayat level, the required educational qualification for the initial recruitment of Panchayat Executive Officer has been enhanced to +3/ graduation level.