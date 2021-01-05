Pakistan Returnee Odisha Man Birju Kulu Traced In Talcher

Sundergarh: Missing man Birju Kulu has been traced in Talcher district of Odisha today.

It is noteworthy that, Birju Kulu had returned to his native village after spending 20 years in a Pakistan jail and had gone missing again.

Birju Kulu, who had been in a Pakistani jail for nearly 20 years had recently returned to his hometown of Kutra, and had gone missing again.

Pakistan released Birju from prison on October 24. He was handed over to the Indian authorities at the Wagah border. A team from the district administration then went to Amritsar and brought him to Kutra on November 13.

Birju was provided with all government assistance by the district administration. After staying at home for more than a month and a half, he went missing again.