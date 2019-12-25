Pakistan Army spokesperson’s controversial tweet on Odisha

Bhubaneswar: While the whole world including Odisha is celebrating Christmas, Pakistan Army resorted to uncalled-for comments on India’s internal matters. Extending Christmas wishes to his countrymen on his Twitter profile, Pakistan Army spokesperson Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor especially mentioned about Odisha.

Ghafoor, on Wednesday, tweeted, “Very Merry Christmas to Christians in Pakistan and across the globe” and added, “especially to the ones in the states of Odisha and alike under the Hindutva obsessed environment.”

Very Merry Christmas to Christians in Pakistan, across the globe and especially to the the ones in the states of Odisha and alike under the Hindutva obsessed environment.#MerryChristmas#BeginningOfEnd pic.twitter.com/XFOnUjnMz6 — Asif Ghafoor (@peaceforchange) December 25, 2019

This is also not the first time Pakistan has resorted to commenting on India’s internal matters.

Reacting to the said Tweet, Biju Janta Dal (BJD) MP and spokesperson Sasmit Patra Wednesday hit out at Pakistan for its ‘barbarism’ and said the Christians are safe in India.

Taking a pot shot at the Major General of Pakistan army, the BJD MP shared his speech of 141st Inter-Parliamentary Union at Belgrade. He said the people belonging to the minority community wanted to stay in India because of the policies of the country, but they are fleeing Pakistan as the latter is perpetrating crimes against them.

Please hear a young Christian MP from Odisha (since you referred to Odisha), slamming Pakistan’s anti-minority barbarism before 170 countries this year at 141st Inter-Parliamentary Union, Belgrade. Christians in Odisha are safe, strong and empowered. Not butchered as in Pakistan! https://t.co/oqel9W7q2z pic.twitter.com/Df5SzwJkdl — Dr. Sasmit Patra I ଡ଼ଃ ସସ୍ମିତ ପାତ୍ର (@sasmitpatra) December 25, 2019

