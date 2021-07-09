Pakhala can boosts immunity : AIIMS study

By WCE 1

Bhubaneswar: Pakhala or fermented rice Odisha’s staple food have been found to boost immunity, according to study by AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

Balamurugan Ramadass, the head of the institute’s Centre of Excellence for Clinical Microbiome Research has been conducting the study since 2019 and during his preliminary research, found that Pakhala contains short-chain fatty acids known to improve gut health and boost immunity.

Related News

Father, stepmother arrested for torturing minor daughter in…

CHSE Plus-2 Results to be declared by July 31: Edu Min Samir…

His team analysed that 20 pakhala torani samples have been collected from different households to know the presence of the microbes present in it. And at the end the microbial culture revealed the presence of lactobacillius in it too which helps in creating antibodies in the body.

It is also found that the fatty acids present in the water ( Torani) can potentially help your body fight Coronavirus and it has inflammatory properties.

It also influences foetal growth and improve pregnancy outcome, It also helps in ensuring better maternal health and nutritional status.

You might also like
State

Father, stepmother arrested for torturing minor daughter in Bhubaneswar

Nation

WhatsApp to Delhi High Court: New privacy policy on hold

Nation

Kerala witnessed Zika Virus for the first time, 13 cases reported in…

Nation

Covid curfew in Goa may extend beyond July 12

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.