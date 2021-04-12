Paid Quarantine And Isolation Facility Starts In Capital Of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Health and Family Welfare Department government of Odisha, has promulgated the Odisha Covid-19 Regulation 2020 according to which, the Municipal Commissioner has been designated as the empowered officer.

In order to take measures for containment and prevent spread of the disease a number of pay and use facilities have been started by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The second wave of Covid has already emerged and it is estimated that there will be requirement of large numbers of quarantine and isolation facilities for housing of  Covid cases.

Hence, asymptomatic or mild symptomatic positive cases in order to contain the spread of Covid can use the above stated facilities.

The following properties under OYO Hotels & Rooms are hereby declared as paid Quarantine/Isolation facilities. The terms and conditions and protocol will as devised earlier and communicated during the initial phase of Covid period.

The hotels are as follows:

MAA Guest House 02, Near KIIT Transport, KIIM Hospital 15, Bhubaneswar

MAA SUM Palace, Plot no. K/8,-1110, Kalinga Nagar, Ghatikia, Near Sum Hospital, Bhubaneswar

MAA Guest House, Near Kalinga Hospital, Gajapati Nagar, Chandrasekharpur, Bhubaneswar

