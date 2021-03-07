Padma Shri Tulasi Munda Hospitalized In Bhubaneswar Hospital

Tulasi Munda hospitalised
Bhubaneswar: Noted social activist of Odisha and Padma Shri Tulasi Munda has been reportedly admitted at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

According to reports, Munda was rushed to the hospital after she complained of chest pain and breathing problem while she was in her ashram at Serenda.

This is the second time that the Padma Shri awardee has been admitted at the hospital. Earlier on February 18, 2021, she was admitted to the hospital for the same problem. However, later she was discharged after proper medication.

