Padma Shri Rajat Kar To Be Cremated With Full State Honours Today

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s noted Culture Specialist Padma Shri recipient commentator Dr. Rajat Kumar Kar will be cremated with full state honours today. The same was announced by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday.

Reportedly, Kar’s loved ones paid him the last visit this morning at his Nayapalli residence.

His body will be taken to Puri Swargadwar at 10 am where the funeral will be held.

Earlier on May 8, Dr. Rajat Kumar Kar died at the age of 88 while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar. He was admitted to the hospital after he complained of chest pain. Late Padma Shri had prolonged heart disease and was under medication.

Notably, Dr. Kar holds a rare record of being the longest and oldest active commentator of the World Famous Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath on both TV and Radio for the last 62 years.

Dr. Rajat Kumar Kar got Padma Shri for Literature and Education. He had received the fourth-highest civilian award in the country from President Ram Nath Kovind in 2021. He has immensely contributed to the revival of the dying art of Pala of Odisha.

The Padma Shri recipient commentator was born on October 2, 1934, in Mahanga of Cuttack district. He has written more than 6 non-fiction books and several books based on Lord Jagannath.