Padma Shri Haldhar Nag to get Kadambini Samman 2023

Bhubaneswar: Padma Shri Haldhar Nag, who is popularly known as “Lok kabi Ratna” for his contribution to Sambalpuri literature, will be conferred with Kadambini Samman 2023.

Nag will be conferred with the prestigious award during the 24th foundation day of Odisha’s first monthly family magazine ‘Kadambini’ and 13th foundation day of Children’s Magazine ‘Kunikatha’ which will be held at Jaydev Bhavan in Bhubaneswar on July 2.

Governor of Goa P. S. Sreedharan Pillai will take part in the event as the Chief Guest while Vice Chancellor of Bhopal based Rabindranath Tagore University Dr. Santosh Choubey will be the guest of honour.

On this occasion, several books of Dr. Itirani Samanta, the editor ‘Kadambini’ and ‘Kunikatha’ will be released.

Meanwhile, the officials of ‘Kadambini’ have declared winners of different awards. While Arabinda Ray has been selected for the Kadambini Galpa Samman (Kadambini Story Award), Dr. Senapati Pradyumna Keshari has been chosen for the Kadambini Kabita Samman (Kadambini Poetry Award).

Likewise, Ollywood actors Swaraj Barik and Manalisa Patel will be awarded with the Kadambini Prachhadsilpi Samman (Kadambini Cover Model Award) and Bindhyabasini Jena will be conferred with the Kadambini Ama Roshei Puraskar (Kadambini Cookery Award).

The Kadambini Priya Pathak Puraskar (Kadambini Reader Award) 2023 will be given to Indumati Ray and Major Dr. Sumitra Mishra.