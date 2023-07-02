Padma Shri Haldhar Nag conferred with Kadambini Samman 2023

Achyuta Samanta, the founder of Kadambini gave the welcome speech while Kadambini Editor Itirani Samanta proposed the vote of thanks.

Bhubaneswar: Padma Shri Haldhar Nag, who is popularly known as “Lok kabi Ratna” for his contribution to Sambalpuri literature, was conferred with Kadambini Samman 2023.

Nag was conferred with the prestigious award during the 24th foundation day of Odisha’s first monthly family magazine ‘Kadambini’ and 13th foundation day of Children’s Magazine ‘Kunikatha’ which was held at Jaydev Bhavan  in Bhubaneswar this evening.

Governor of Goa P. S. Sreedharan Pillai took part in the event as the Chief Guest while Vice Chancellor of Bhopal based Rabindranath Tagore University Dr. Santosh Choubey was the guest of honour.

On this occasion, several books of Dr. Itirani Samanta, the editor ‘Kadambini’ and ‘Kunikatha’ was released.

Awards were also presented on different categories of the ‘Kadambini.’ While Arabinda Ray was given the Kadambini Galpa Samman (Kadambini Story Award), Dr. Senapati Pradyumna Keshari was conferred with the Kadambini Kabita Samman (Kadambini Poetry Award).

Likewise, Ollywood actors Swaraj Barik and Manalisa Patel were awarded with the Kadambini Prachhadsilpi Samman (Kadambini Cover Model Award) and Bindhyabasini Jena was conferred with the Kadambini Ama Roshei Puraskar (Kadambini Cookery Award).

Similarly, Indumati Ray and Major Dr. Sumitra Mishra received the Kadambini Priya Pathak Puraskar (Kadambini Reader Award) 2023.

