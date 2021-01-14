Cuttack: The last rites of Social worker Padma Shri D Prakash Rao who passed away at the age of 63 on Wednesday afternoon in Cuttack district of Odisha have been performed today.

Rao has been cremated with full state honors. He reportedly died due to a brain stroke. Emergency officer of SCB Dr. Bhubanananda Maharana intimated about his death.

Rao was unwell for the last few days, he had been admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for treatment on December 25.

D Prakash Rao was honoured with Padma Shri in 2019 for his contribution towards boosting the value of education among slum kids in Cuttack. He had started social work from his tea stall.

Rao started the school ‘Asha O Ashwasana’ in Buxi Bazaar area in 2000 to provide free education to slums kids when he saw kids in his neighbourhood taking to petty crimes. He was running the school for slum dwellers’ children with the money that he was earning from selling tea in his tea stall.

Apart from his school, Rao was also a well-known blood donor. He has donated blood for more than 200 times.

His demise has been condoled by various dignitaries including the PM of India and the CM of Odisha.