Padma Shri Awardee Sudarshan Patnaik creates world’s biggest sand art chariot at Puri beach

Puri: Padma Shri Awardee Sudarsan Pattanaik has created the world’s biggest sand art of 43.2″ ft long and 35ft wide chariot at the Puri beach, a day before the Rath Yatra.

Ahead of Rath Yatra, Sudarshan Patnaik has created a sand art in a very unique way.

He created a 3D sand art where he shows the Nandighosha chariot of Lord Jagannath. He took 8 hours to complete the sand art.

“I appeal to different organisations to set this as the world’s biggest sand chariot, I would like to appeal to all the devotees to stay home and pray to Lord Jagannath to save us from this pandemic,” said Pattanaik.